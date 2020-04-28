April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Local ballet brings Coppelia, and lockdown, to life

By Eleni Philippou00

The Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra continues to keep its audience company with concert streamings every Wednesday. This week on April 29, International Dance Day, the orchestra will take us back to a co-production with the Lefkosia Youth Ballet of Leo Delibes’ Coppélia.

The production, under the baton of Yiorgos Kountouris, was presented three times in December 2019 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. “The young, talented Cypriot musicians and dancers made a showcase of the bright cultural future that awaits our country,” the orchestra said.

The ballet centres on a girl named Coppélia, who is seen every day to sit strangely silent on a balcony. A boy named Franz is deeply infatuated with Coppélia and wants to marry her, despite the fact that he is already betrothed to someone else. His fiancée, Swanhilda, sees Franz sending Coppélia kisses. Swanhilda soon finds out that Coppélia is, in reality, a doll who belongs to doctor Coppelius, a crazy scientist who gave her life. Swanhilda decides to pretend to be the doll and comes to life in order to win Franz’s love. Chaos ensues, but soon all is forgiven. Swanhilda and Franz get married and the wedding is celebrated with various festive dances.

But the streaming of the ballet is not all the Youth Orchestra has in store this Wednesday. Prior to the streaming of the performance, at 6.30pm there will be a pre-concert and live discussion on the orchestra’s Facebook page with an interesting panel of artists. Then at 7pm, Coppélia will take over.

 

Watch it all here: https://www.facebook.com/CyprusYouthSymphonyOrchestra/



