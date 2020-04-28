April 28, 2020

Lockdown no barrier to misbehaving in class

By CM Guest Columnist00
Muting the mic on your teacher is the most common method

A student explains how to have some fun during online lessons

By Maddie Theodoulou

We can no longer whisper or talk, write notes to each other, move chairs noisily or constantly ask to go to the bathroom, but online classes are not a barrier for those who want to disrupt the class.

Many creative and imaginative ways have emerged to disturb remote lessons since schools closed in March. Some have become global trends and shared endlessly on social media.

The most common trick is to ‘mute’ your teacher. This is deemed very effective as most times teachers are not aware they have been muted and so continue talking. The advantage of this option is that there’s no way of knowing for certain which student is at fault.

Another common tactic is to claim your mic doesn’t work. This applies to three types of students: the more socially anxious student who genuinely doesn’t want to be called upon to answer questions; the laid-back student who cannot be bothered to pay enough attention to answer questions, and, of course, the student whose mic honestly doesn’t work. This is terribly frustrating for teachers as how do they know which of the above is true? Of course, students can type answers into the group chat, but it doesn’t have the same value as answering orally.

Real rebels will pretend that they have internet connection problems. It is safe to say that with so many of us online these days there truly are those with connectivity issues, so for lazy students this is a ripe opportunity to dodge a lesson. What can be done if you don’t have the internet to follow it? It’s not like when you are in school and try to skip a lesson; you can’t be given detention because your Wi-Fi isn’t good.

But the most creative disruption and the one proving most popular for the class clowns is the voice changer. This app changes the pitch and tone of your voice. It’s by far and away the most entertaining tactic for students and those teachers with a sense of humour.

Online lessons have proved that misbehaviour will always find a way.



