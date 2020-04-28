April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for possession of illegal drugs

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police on Monday arrested a 53-year-old man, a resident of Nicosia, to facilitate investigations into a case of illegal drug possession.

Officers of the drug squad stopped the man’s car on a street in Nicosia at 6pm. During a search of the vehicle they found a precision scale which contained traces of methamphetamine.

At his home they discovered a small amount of meth and about 25 grammes of a white power believed to be an illegal drug.

 



