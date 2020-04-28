April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police investigate second telephone mast arson in as many weeks

By Elias Hazou0101

Police are investigating an attempted arson attack against a mobile phone mast in Limassol, the second such incident in recent weeks.

According to the police, unknown people set fire to the mast – located on the roof of a supermarket – sometime after midnight on Monday.

The premises are operated by Karseras supermarkets in Polemidia.

On Tuesday morning a Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (CyTA) technician went to the site to investigate due to a disruption to the local mobile network overnight.

Investigations determined that the perpetrators had attempted to set fire to the mast using flammable materials. The fire burned through the wiring at the base of the mast.

A CyTA spokesperson said the antenna has been at the location over the past 21 years. Repair crews were on site.

A similar arson attack against a mobile telephony mast took place earlier this month, in Ayios Antonios in Limassol.

For that incident, police said at the time they were investigating around 20 individuals who had made posts on social media that could be construed as incitement to destruction of property.

Authorities had cited a possible link to the belief among some people that the 5G network is being clandestinely rolled out while the public are preoccupied by the coronavirus situation. Some believe that 5G radio waves can weaken the immune system, exposing the body to disease.

Following the first incident, the government said that no licence for the installation of 5G has been granted to any company.

Intentional destruction of property is punishable by up to two years in jail and/or a fine of up to €2,562.



