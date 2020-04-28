Tuesday, April 28: Coronavirus global update

Monday – 19.00 : More than 3,064,838 people have been infected across the world and over 211,609 have died but at the same time 922,403 people have recovered.

INFECTED CASES DEATHS DUE TO THE VIRUS USA 1,010,507 USA 56,803 SPAIN 229,422 ITALY 26,977 ITALY 199,414 SPAIN 23,521 FRANCE 165,842 FRANCE 23,293 GERMANY 158,758 UK 21,092 CYPRUS 822 CYPRUS 15

7.20 Freed New Zealanders head to fast food outlets and beaches

New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus.

Around 400,000 people returned to work after Ardern shifted the country’s alert level down a notch, loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks.

“It’s hard to explain how good this tastes,” Christopher Bishop, a lawmaker, said on Twitter after posting a picture with a takeaway coffee cup.

7.07 Germany reports 1,144 new coronavirus cases, 163 more deaths

The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 163 to 5,913, according to the tally.

5.53 Asian shares fall on fresh rout in crude prices

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped into the red on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%. Shares in China fell 0.7% and South Korean shares fell 0.22%.

Oil futures slumped after the largest U.S. oil exchange-traded fund said it would sell all its front-month crude contracts to avoid further losses as prices collapse.

5.39 China’s Shaanxi province reports 20 new imported coronavirus cases

China’s northwestern Shaanxi province reported 20 new imported COVID-19 cases between 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper reported.

The report said the patients were all Chinese nationals who had arrived on an Air China flight from Moscow. There were five other passengers who were confirmed to be asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, the paper said.

5.05 Hong Kong civil servants to start returning to work from next week

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week.

The global financial hub on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day, bringing relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests.

3.55 Mainland China reports 6 new coronavirus cases vs 3 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 6 new coronavirus cases for April 27, up from 3 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,836.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 3 on Monday from a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, rose to 40 on Monday from 25 the previous day.

3.17 Mexico reports 852 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths

Mexico’s health ministry reported on Monday 852 new known coronavirus cases and 83 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,529 known cases and 1,434 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

1.21 Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus from spreading, U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting “serious investigations” into what happened.

“We’re doing very serious investigations … We are not happy with China,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

“We believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn’t have spread all over the world.”

What happened on Monday, April 27

EUROPE

EU banks are to receive more capital relief so they can help companies struggling in the coronavirus pandemic, without having to make crippling loan provisions to reflect a looming deep recession, sources said.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 437 to 23,293, the health ministry said

Turkey’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 2,131 in the past 24 hours, and 95 more people have died taking the death toll to 2,900, health ministry data showed

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739, posting the lowest reading since March 10.

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses

Germany’s economy minister urged its 16 federal states on Monday to go slow in lifting coronavirus restrictions to avoid the outbreak spreading further and possibly force them to reintroduce another round of lockdowns

The northern region of Veneto, one of Italy’s early coronavirus hotspots, broke ranks with the national government and announced it would lift some lockdown restrictions a week ahead of schedule

AMERICAS

The United States will be able to lend an additional $2 billion to small businesses through its Paycheck Protection Program, the top official on the program said.

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theatres as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early

Oklahoma’s governor has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to declare the coronavirus pandemic an “act of God,” a step to help oil-producing states contend with a crude glut

Scientists at New York City’s health department have begun to analyse the novel coronavirus’s genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months

Trump slammed U.S. cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid to offset huge losses amid the coronavirus outbreak as lawmakers spar over the next round of potential economic relief along sharp party lines.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine outlined the “first steps” to begin reopening the Midwestern state’s economy, starting with non-essential surgeries on May 1 and then moving on to the manufacturing and retail sectors after that.

The Trump administration is focusing on protocols to keep U.S. factories open, including screening workers for potential cases, White House adviser Peter Navarro said.

Mexico’s unemployment rate fell in March, official data showed, but experts said the true figure was likely higher than reported due to restrictions on data collection amid the virus outbreak

Argentina has banned until September ticket sales for commercial flights as part of its coronavirus response, prompting an industry outcry

Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP and Glencore reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

Singapore has confirmed 799 more coronavirus infections, its health ministry said, taking the city-state’s tally of cases to 14,423.

China’s foreign ministry denied claims that Beijing is spreading misinformation about the coronavirus following a European Union report that said there was “significant evidence” of covert Chinese operations on social media.

Metropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases on Monday, the fewest since March 30 and the second consecutive day of new cases below triple digits.

India’s federal medical research agency asked state government to stop using testing equipment from China because of conflicting results.

Thailand will extend a state of emergency until the end of May, but will consider easing some restrictions on businesses and public activities as the number of new cases has eased.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Israel will begin a staggered reopening of schools next week if the latest health data does not warn of heightened coronavirus risk, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she expected the Fund to have provided Nigeria with significant emergency financing by the end of April

Egypt has asked the IMF for financial support and will begin talks with it within days.

Thirty workers at an offshore oil platform in Equatorial Guinea have tested positive, sources told Reuters.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

Stock markets rallied on Monday as investors cheered news more countries were easing lockdowns and the Bank of Japan expanded stimulus, though the oil price took another tumble with storage running out.

Banks in the European Union are to get more capital relief so they can help struggling companies without having to make crippling provisions for loans hit by a looming deep recession, sources said on Monday.

Boeing will need to borrow more money over the next six months and does not expect to pay dividends again for years, CEO Dave Calhoun told shareholders.

Millions of pounds of beef, pork and chicken will vanish from U.S. grocery stores as livestock and poultry processing plants have been shuttered by coronavirus outbreaks among workers, the chairman of Tyson Foods said.





