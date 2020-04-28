April 28, 2020

UNic number 42 for offering quality education

The 2020 Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings ranked the University of Nicosia (UNic) as the 42nd university in the world in the core area of quality education, and among the top 301-400 universities globally in terms of its overall social and economic impact.

An expanded field of universities participated in the second edition of the Impact Rankings, with more than 850 universities from 89 countries and regions, including strong representation by the USA, the UK, Japan, and the Russian Federation, submitting applications as compared to just over 500 universities in 2019.

The University Impact Rankings is the first ranking to measure the success of universities globally in delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), viewed as increasingly important given the critical action they stimulate in varied and essential areas for humanity and the planet.

“The UN’s SDGs play a pivotal role in our educational and research activities”, noted Professor Dimitris Drikakis, UNic’s vice president for global partnerships and executive director of research and innovation. “This year’s impressive rankings results reflect our continued commitment to the SDGs and our growing impact worldwide.”

The 2020 edition of the Impact Rankings included metrics based on all seventeen sustainable development goals.



