April 28, 2020

Yianis Christodoulou Foundation founder thanks all public hospital workers in Cyprus

As labour day approaches, the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation currently starts the distribution of 6,107 labour day appreciation snack-packs to all health professionals and workers of all 9 public hospitals in Cyprus. This is an attempt to honor their relentless fight against COVID-19. The end receivers are the doctors, nurses, cleaners and other supporting staff. The distribution will be completed on Thursday, April 30th.

The initiative was inspired by the founder of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, Mr John Christodoulou, who, through the Foundation, aims to express his appreciation to all members of the medical community, who put their personal health, and their families’, at risk in order to overcome this unprecedented situation experienced by all the nations globally.

The foundation couldn’t have stayed untouched by this effort. The symbolic ‘YIANIS CHRISTODOULOU FOUNDATION LABOUR DAY THANK YOU BOX’ includes a selection of various snacks, which are considered useful supplies for the staff’s long-hour shifts, together with a sticker which says ‘THANK YOU! YOU ARE A HERO!

This initiative follows, the decision of the YCF to support vulnerable groups of Cypriots living in the UK with the delivery of free food packages.

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation usually supports children and young people in need to reach their full potential, improve their livelihoods, and upgrade the teaching and learning environment through various projects. The Foundation could not have stayed untouched by helping others in these difficult times.

For further information regarding the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, please visit the website at https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com/.

You can also visit the social media on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YCFoundationCy/ and as well as the Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ycf_cyprus/



