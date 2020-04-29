April 29, 2020

9.4 per cent of Cypriots materially deprived in 2019

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Being unable to heat your home is one sign of being materially deprived

In 2019, 9.4 per cent of Cypriots were materially deprived, according to data released on Wednesday by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

Cyprus ranked fifth amongst European Union member states, where the average stood at 5.6 per cent.
Eurostat defines materially deprived as those not able to afford at least four items considered necessary to lead an adequate life.

These items are paying the bills on time, keeping the house adequately warm, facing unexpected expenses, eating meat regularly, taking a one week-long holiday and finally buying a television, a washing machine, a car or a telephone.
Eurostat states that “the 2019 data reflect the continued downward trend in the proportion of people severely materially deprived in the EU since the 10.2 per cent peak of 2012”.
But Eurostat warned that this would change because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to lockdowns implemented across the world in 2020 to slow down the rapid spread of the coronavirus, it can be expected that for this year the downward trend of severely materially deprived people will change.”

“Moreover, those that are already in a precarious situation may find it more difficult to cope with the social and financial disruptions caused by the containment measures.”

 



