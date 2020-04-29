April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

All change for Nicosia, Larnaca bus routes from July

By Evie Andreou00

MLKP Consortium announced on Wednesday that it will be assuming operations of the Nicosia and Larnaca public bus routes as of July 5.

The consortium, which is made up of Malta Lines and Kapnos Airport Shuttle Services, was awarded four contracts to operate public transport in Nicosia, Larnaca, Famagusta, and the intercity routes for the period 2020 to 2030, but the current holders of these services challenged the validity of the competition, each with court procedures. The court ruled in favour of MLKP for Larnaca and Nicosia; the others are still pending.

MLKP said on Wednesday that transformation of the service in Nicosia and Larnaca will begin on July 5, 2020 “since the courts of law have already rejected all objections made in this regard, and consortium MLKP has been legally contracted to provide the service.”

In the case of the Famagusta and intercity contracts, it said, the legal process is still underway. “So, who will the next bus operator be beyond July 5, remains unknown,” the consortium said in a written statement.

It added, however, that it is in the best position to provide a high-quality transport service “and change the public transport experience in these districts as well, by providing a safe, modern, efficient and reliable service.”

It said it was looking forward to providing a quality bus service of European standards which will entice more people to travel by bus and reduce the number of cars on the roads.

“This is possible due to the vast experience in the transportation sector, both locally and abroad, where investment in people, the fleet and in technology have yielded positive results.”

The consortium pledged to strengthen the workforce by improving working conditions, and invest in technology that will ensure that the public transport service is efficient and reliable.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Staff member at Nicosia old people’s home tests positive

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Health minister irritated that two cases had ignored protective measures

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Dentists warn of higher charges

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Credit card use spirals in supermarkets and kiosks

Staff Reporter

Two women arrested for theft

Annette Chrysostomou

Murdered man died of internal bleeding

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign