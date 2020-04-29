Bank of Cyprus announces net loss of €70m for 2019

Bank of Cyprus on Wednesday announced a net loss of €70m for 2019 mainly on increased provisions for bad debts but also the impact of a voluntary retirement plan.
In the Q4 of 2019 the bank said it incurred a net loss of €186m.
The lender said it expected higher provisions in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could not be defined at present.
The increased provisions mainly stemmed from the delay in the sale of an NPE portfolio due to prevailing market and operational conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As the leading bank in Cyprus, we have a good capital position and a significant liquidity surplus of over €3bn, as we head into these uncertain times, enabling us to support our customers and the economy,” CEO Panicos Nicolaou said. “We maintain our relentless focus on asset quality, funding, capital and efficiency to ensure the Bank maintains its financial strength, but we are equally flexible to adjust our short-term priorities as needed to react to the emerging conditions of these unprecedented times.”
During the year, BoC completed the sale of €2.7bn non-performing loans in Project Helix, adding 140 bps of capital, while organic NPE reduction surpassed the target of €800m for 2019.
Organic NPE reduction in Q4 reached €205m, bringing the total organic reduction in 2019 to €889m.
“Since the peak in 2014, we have now reduced the stock of NPEs by 74 per cent, to €3.9bn. This stock of NPEs is now covered by 54 per cent loan credit losses. Overall, since 2014 we have managed a reduction in NPEs of €11.1 bn, of which €8.4bn has been through organic actions,” Nicolaou said.
The CEO said the bank’s capital position remained good and in excess of regulatory requirements.
As of December 31, 2019, capital ratios were CET1 of 14.8 per cent and Total Capital ratio of 18 per cent.
Deposits remained broadly flat during the year at €16.7bn while new lending exceeded €2 bn in 2019, an increase of 9 per cent on the previous year and the highest level since 2015, Loan to deposit ratio stood at 64 per cent at year end.