April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bicommunal heritage committee still working on project planning

By Evie Andreou048
File photo of work at Apostolos Andreas

The Greek Cypriot head of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, Takis Hadjidemetriou, said on Wednesday planning of projects is ongoing despite a temporary halt in construction.

According to Hadjidemetriou, the committee is continuing work. “Amidst restrictions due to the coronavirus, the technical committee, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, continue to work through teleconferences,” Hadjidemetriou told the Cyprus News Agency.

Though conservation and restoration works were halted in March and April due to the restrictive measures, the committee continues working on documents and tender competitions for a series of projects that are being implemented with the UN Development Programme, he said.

Among the ongoing projects is the next phase of the restoration of the Apostolos Andreas monastery in the Karpas peninsula, Hadjidemetriou said, for which they have launched a tender bid. The call for tenders concerns the second and third stage of the Apostolos Andreas monastery restoration. He said that works will now focus on the monastery’s medieval chapel, supporting the nearby building and the surrounding area.

At the same time, the committee plans on staring works for the restoration of eight churches, eight mosques and seven fountains, mostly from the Ottoman era, and has issued a call for tenders for the clearing of the surrounding areas of two cemeteries.

He added that the committee and UNDP are in contact with the EU to promote these projects.

The pandemic affected works at the Sourp Magar Armenian Monastery, the churches of St George and St James in the Nicosia buffer zone, the fence of Panayia church in Ashia to prevent the area from flooding and the completion of restoration works at the St Sergius and Bacchus church.
While many projects ceased, others are expected to start, such as the Panayia Kanakaria church, also in the Karpasia peninsula, he said.

 



