April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 96 booked, 3,352 checked during 12 hours

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A total of 96 pedestrians and drivers were booked for violating the decree restricting movements from 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday, during which time 3,352 people were checked.

The numbers for each district are:

In Nicosia, 1,091 checked, 26 booked, in Limassol, 909 checked, 48 booked, in Larnaca, 459 checked, five booked, in Paphos, 88 checked, eight booked, in Famagusta, 37 checked, four booked, in Morphou, 125 checked, two booked.

Traffic police carried out 203 inspections, resulting in three being booked. Another 106 were checked by the emergency response unit but none of them was fined.

542 premises were inspected during the night, two of which are reported to have violated the decree.



Related posts

Coronavirus: CFOs see recession coming

Peter Michael

Coroanvirus: Prisoners complain their complaint has been ignored

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: people with physical impairments need their swim, advocates say

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Audit office cautions health ministry over cost of further tests

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Engomi municipal council calls for testing of residents

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Archbishop tells health workers to mind their own business

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign