April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: EAC extends 10% reduction on bills for two more months

By George Psyllides0293

The state power company (EAC) said Wednesday it was extending a 10 per cent reduction in prices for two more months as part of efforts to support society amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, the EAC said its board decided to extend the 10 per cent discount for a further two months. The decision needs the approval of the energy regulator.

EAC said its move represented some €20m, which it was returning to society.

The company said it was supporting society and Cypriot businesses in the face of the big challenge: for everyone to overcome the crisis together.

 



