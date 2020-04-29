April 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Health minister irritated that two cases had ignored protective measures

By Jonathan Shkurko0365
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou expressed his disappointment on Wednesday that two people with the coronavirus had not respected the protective measures issued by the government.

The first case concerns one of the 15 new cases announced on Tuesday, a restaurant owner who had organised a birthday party for his 93-year-old father in Pyrgos, Limassol.

The man is asymptomatic and is one of the four positive cases from tests carried out by private laboratories.

The second case involves a woman who also tested positive and has been found to be working in the presence of vulnerable people at a Nicosia care home without taking precautionary measures, such as the use of a mask.

Other staff at the care home are currently being tested and the area is being disinfected while contact tracing is underway in both cases.

“Such behaviours seriously damage the public health and dent the sacrifices made by responsible citizens,” Ioannou said in a Facebook post.

“I have already asked for an investigation and for penalties to be imposed.”

 

 



