Coronavirus: health ministry releases list of vulnerable groups for work purposes

The health ministry has released a detailed list of those it considers to be vulnerable person and who must practice extreme caution when going back to work, if at all.
It stresses that people belonging to the first group (A) can go to work as long as they are not in an environment with many people and do not come into contact with the public.
The second group (B) are considered to be at a very high risk and is recommended that they only work from home.
In the first category, the ‘A’ group, it identifies:
Persons over 65 years of age.
Pre-existing Respiratory Disease (e.g. chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchial asthma of moderate severity)
Chronic Renal Failure (creatinine clearance 15-30 ml / min).
Type 1 and / or diabetes mellitus with target organ damage (chronic renal failure, cardiovascular disease, retinopathy, chronic peripheral neuropathy – unless it falls into category B).
Nosocomial obesity BMI> 40.
Hemoglobinopathies (homozygous homozygous, sickle cell anaemia).
Chronic liver failure Child-Pugh C.
– Severe genetic coagulation disorders.
Neuromuscular diseases.
Pregnant women, regardless of gestational age, and mothers who are breastfeeding.
In the second category, the ‘B’ group, it identifies:
Pre-existing Chronic Respiratory Disease (e.g. severe bronchial asthma, patients on chronic oxygen therapy or non-invasive ventilation [CPAP or BiPaP] at home, severe pulmonary hypertension (NYHA III and IV), severe pulmonary fibrosis).
Severe Chronic Renal Failure (creatinine clearance <15 ml / min and hemodialysis).
– Heart arrhythmia with permanent defibrillator or heart disease with permanent defibrillator and amphibole pacemaker.
– Heart failure of any etiology (ischemic or non-ischemic) stage according to NYHA III or IV.
– Congenital heart disease after surgical correction with significant residual impairment or non-corrected congenital heart disease with significant residual impairment.
– Active use of biological agents (e.g. TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors) or other immunosuppressive drugs.
– Active chronic corticosteroid administration (≥ 20mg prednisone or equivalent for ≥ 1 month).
– Patients with a history of transplantation of solid organs or primordial hematopoietic cells.
– Patients with co-morbid or hematological malignancies receiving chemotherapy or radiation or immunotherapy.
– Patients with HIV or patients with CD4 lymphocyte count <200 / mm3.
– Hereditary or acquired immunodeficiency.
Cardiovascular diseases:
1) Recent acute coronary syndrome or vascular surgery: angioplasty or stent implantation in the last 12 months.
2) Aortic-coronary bypass (CABG (bypass)) in the last 12 months.
3) Recent AEE in the last 12 months or with established neurological semiology.