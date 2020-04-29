April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: man arrested in Nicosia in connection with threats against virologist

By Nick Theodoulou00

A 35-year-old man in Nicosia has been arrested in relation to the case of threatening phone calls made against a member of the health ministry’s epidemiological team.

Leontios Kostrikis is a virologist who announces each day’s new Covid-19 infections.

Earlier in the evening, authorities issued an arrest warrant and later on Wednesday night arrested a 35-year-old man in Nicosia, police officials confirmed to the Cyprus Mail.

The virologist was absent from the media briefing on Wednesday as he was working with the authorities to report the threats made against him.

“Professor Kostrikis is not here with us today because he is at the police station to report on some intimidating phone calls which he received in recent days,” health ministry spokesperson Margarita Kyriacou said.

Kostrikis is usually front and centre of the daily briefing.

Today’s cases were announced by the scientific director of state health services (Okypy) Dr Marios Loizou.

“The last thing we need right now in our country in this stage of the pandemic are these types of actions,” Loizou said.



