April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: new round of 20,000 tests for workers in businesses slated to reopen first

By Evie Andreou00

he cabinet on Wednesday approved a new round of testing for another 20,000 employees of businesses slated to resume operations soon as the first phase of the gradual relaxation of restrictions is rolled, the health ministry announced.

The ministry said that the 20,000 tests will be given to employees who are expected to return to work during the first round of relaxations and who will be in contact with members of the public.

More details will be announced in the coming days, the ministry said.

The cabinet also approved the distribution by the government of respiratory masks to retail businesses for their employees in line with the recommendations from the health ministry on their obligatory use.

Free masks will also be distributed to public sector departments that serve people.

The ministry also said that the cabinet rubberstamped testing of 10 per cent of the people currently staying at the two migrant and refugee reception centres.

The aim is to check whether there are people with Covid-19 at the two reception centres who do not present any symptoms, the health ministry said.

President Nicos Anastasiades is expected later in the day to announce the full list of measures approved by cabinet, among them the first phase of relaxations of restrictions.



Related posts

MPs ask for additional discounts from EAC bills

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Skype seminar Thursday to discuss domestic violence

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Protaras and Paralimini preparing for summer season

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Released inmates ask to go back to prison

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: President to announce new measures at 8.30pm

Staff Reporter

9.4 per cent of Cypriots materially deprived in 2019

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign