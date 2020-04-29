Coronavirus: Petrides warns Cyprus entering ‘most dangerous phase’ of crisis

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides warned Wednesday that Cyprus was entering the most difficult and dangerous phase of the coronavirus crisis that could prove catastrophic for health and economy if not handled properly.

Speaking during an online economic summit just hours before President Nicos Anastasiades was expected to announce the lifting of certain restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus, Petrides said Cyprus was entering “the most difficult and most dangerous (phase) because that is where our success in the third phase will be judged that will bring the recovery of the economy.”

“We are taking a step forward but if we don’t observe the rules of this second, difficult phase, then we could take two steps back. Two steps back would be catastrophic both for our health and the economy,” Petrides said.

The current crisis should not be viewed through the same lens as the 2013 crisis as they needed a very different approach.

In 2013, he said, to cope, the government had to make substantial cuts in spending and take painful decisions that shrank the banking sector.

This was a totally different situation, with the government increasing spending initially to prevent bankruptcy but also using bank liquidity, Petrides added.

Progress in the second phase would judge what the policy would be in September.

Petrides said there were three possibilities: the first would be to fail to manage the economy on the first and second phases and lose the investment grade and access to markets. This was the worst scenario, he added.

The second possibility was successful management of the crisis but doing so could render public debt unsustainable. In this case the government would have to put austerity measures in place.

The third case was the one the government was fighting for – to continue to do well between June and August enabling planners to draft a more ambitious recovery policy to mitigate the effects on the sectors that will take the heaviest impact, support viable businesses, and expand digital technology.

“At this stage we are not sure where we will end up. We’d like to believe that with everyone’s cooperation we will achieve this scenario,” he said.





