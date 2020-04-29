April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President to announce new measures at 8.30pm

By Staff Reporter02994

President Nicos Anastasiades will address the people at 8.30pm on the new measures as regards the spread of the coronavirus, Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said on Wednesday.

The announcement will follow a cabinet meeting earlier in the day presided by Anastasiades, to finalise decisions concerning the gradual relaxations of restrictions and ways to restart the economy.

It was originally stated that the new measures would be announced directly after the cabinet which was held at 11.30am.

Relaxation measures are also expected to be announced by the Turkish Cypriot side also on Wednesday.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Released inmates ask to go back to prison

Jonathan Shkurko

9.4 per cent of Cypriots materially deprived in 2019

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Repatriation flight to Frankfurt on Saturday

Staff Reporter

All change for Nicosia, Larnaca bus routes from July

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Staff member at Nicosia old people’s home tests positive (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Health minister irritated that two cases had ignored protective measures

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign