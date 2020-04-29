April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Protaras and Paralimini preparing for summer season

By Gina Agapiou0311
Deserted beaches (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Protaras and Paralimni are preparing for the summer season, while Ayia Napa tourism businesses are unsure whether they will operate or not this year.

According to Paralimni Mayor, Theodoros Pirilis, both Paralimni and Protaras are “ready to welcome tourists” if the flight ban to Cyprus is lifted and scientists give the green light for summer vacations. But hoteliers and restaurant owners in the neighbouring town are conflicted on whether it will be profitable to open their businesses during the pandemic.

“The worst that can happen in Cyprus is the resurgence of coronavirus cases and the imposition of quarantine and restriction of movements during the summer,” Pirilis told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday.

But Protaras is Cypriots’ first choice during the summer, and the mayor is certain the town will have locals support this year as well.

In the last few days, municipal workers have been preparing the town’s beaches and public areas. Hoteliers also undertook some simple maintenance work to be ready for the new holiday season.

Ayia Napa’s businesses such as hotels, restaurants and bars have not decided yet and many might remain closed, the resort’s mayor Christos Zanettos said on Wednesday.

“We already know some businesspeople will open their businesses, however there are many who will not operate,” he said.

The municipality has regular teleconferences with the municipal council and it follows the directions given by the municipalities union in collaboration with the interior ministry.

“Within the legal framework that will be allowed, Ayia Napa will move to support in every way it can both businesses and households” the mayor said.



