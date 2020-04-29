April 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Repatriation flight to Frankfurt on Saturday

Staff Reporter
The transport ministry announced on Wednesday that a repatriation flight from Frankfurt is scheduled for Saturday, May 2.

Those interested in flying from Larnaca to Frankfurt should contact Cyprus Airways to book their ticket. People can either visit www.cyprusairways.com or call 80008111.

The ministry said restrictions apply for people entering Germany, therefore passengers should make sure beforehand that they meet the criteria set by the German authorities.

Concerning the flight from Frankfurt to Larnaca, Cyprus Airways will contact beneficiaries to issue their tickets, on the basis of a list provided by the foreign ministry.



