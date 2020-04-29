April 29, 2020

Coronavirus: schools to open next month, public service back to work, SMS outings up to 3 a day

Progress has enabled the first phase of the relaxations of restrictive measures to proceed, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday.

Anastasiades was speaking in a televised address to the nation after a meeting of the cabinet earlier in the day to discuss which measures would be lifted or relaxed.

“The progress that is being made allows us to take the first stages of relaxing the measures,” he said.

“Whatever progress we make depends on the behaviour of all of us.”

He congratulated the hard work of health professionals and the patience of the population.

The lockdown, which began on March 24, was initially meant to only last three weeks – meaning it should have originally expired on April 13.

At the time there were 155 confirmed Covid-19 cases islandwide. Now there are over 800.

The unprecedented lockdown has lasted just over five weeks.

All schools were closed from March 13 and was only meant to last until March 20. Some private schools had closed earlier.



