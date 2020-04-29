Coronavirus: schools to open, public service back to work, SMS outings up to 3 (Update 1)

By Nick Theodoulou and George Psyllides

President Nicos Anastasiades announced on Wednesday the lifting of a number of movement restrictions including an increase in daily outings from one to three, the opening of the construction sector, a return of civil servants to work, opening retail businesses apart from malls, and opening popular markets from May 4.

People will also be allowed to visit places of worship provided the maximum number is 10.

“Any progress or danger of regression depends on everyone’s behaviour,” he said during a live address, adding that there was still some distance to cover.

Provided the epidemiological data allow, all movement restrictions will be lifted across the board and barbers and hairdressers will open. Restaurants and cafes will also open under certain conditions.

The president said the cabinet on Wednesday decided on the first two phases of lifting restrictions starting May 4 and May 21, respectively.

The first phase would see an increase in the allowed number of outings from one to three, the opening of the construction sector and all its supporting businesses, opening of retail shops but not malls, and the opening of outdoor markets and tour operators.

All civil servants will return to work apart from those belonging to vulnerable groups and those responsible for children. Their time schedule will be decided later.

Certain schools will return on May 11.

Prayer will be allowed in place of worship as long as under 10 people are present.

Exercising and swimming are also allowed but parks and play areas will remain closed.

Athletes will be allowed to use open installations and from May 18 team training will also be allowed based on protocols. The use of changing rooms is banned.

Provided the epidemiological data permit, all movement restrictions will be lifted on May 21. Barber shops and hairdressers will also open as well as open restaurants.

In regards to the economy, the new measures are as follows:

The construction sector will be opened up from May 4 and all the restrictions in related sectors will be lifted.

All retail businesses will reopen, with the exception of department stores and malls.

Public markets and bazaars will reopen.

Tourism and travel agencies will reopen.

As for personal freedoms:

People may take three trips outside a day, up from one, provided they receive permission via SMS.

The curfew now lasts from 10pm to 6am.

From May 4 people may attend places of worship, provided the number of people does not exceed 10.

For the public sector:

All workers from the public sector will return to work.

Those in vulnerable groups or who must look after their children (aged 15 or under) are exempt and care work from home.

The courts may operate again, in accordance to decisions taken by the supreme court.

In the education sector:

Schools, both private and public, will reopen from May 11.

From May 21, people will be allowed to:

Go to parks, play areas, squares, marinas and other open spaces provided people are not in groups of over 10.

Barber shops and hairdressers may reopen.

Outside cafes and such recreational areas can reopen.

From June 1:

People may to the beach

Ports and activities therein may take place, bar the operation of cruise ships.

Museums, libraries and archaeological sites can reopen.

Betting shops can open.

Anastasiades congratulated health professionals and the population for their patience.

The lockdown, which began on March 24, was initially meant to only last three weeks – meaning it should have originally expired on April 13.

At the time there were 155 confirmed Covid-19 cases islandwide. Now there are over 800.

The unprecedented lockdown has lasted just over five weeks.

All schools were closed from March 13 and was only meant to last until March 20. Some private schools had closed earlier.





