April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: six new cases, Kostrikis at police station after receiving ‘intimidating’ phone calls (Updated)

By Nick Theodoulou040

Six new cases were announced by the health ministry on Wednesday evening. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections to 843.

In a strange turn of events, virologist Leontios Kostrikis, a member of the health ministry’s epidemiological team, was absent from the health ministry daily briefing.

“Professor Kostrikis is not here with us today because he is at the police station to report on some intimidating phone calls which he received in recent days,” health ministry spokesperson Margarita Kyriacou said.

Kostrikis is usually front and centre of the daily briefing.

Today’s cases were announced by the scientific director of state health services (Okypy) Dr Marios Loizou.

“The last thing we need right now in our country in this stage of the pandemic are these types of actions,” Loizou said.

As for the cases, five of the infections were identified via 315 tests carried out during contact tracing.

The other cases was found after 232 tests were done by the microbiological labs of the general hospitals.

Despite a steady downward trend of infections, there was a spike on April 28 as 15 new cases were recorded.

On April 27, five new cases and one death were announced.

The highest number of cases recorded so far in the Republic was on April 1 when 58 Covid-19 infections were confirmed. Since then, there have been fewer reported cases each day but with some notable fluctuations.



