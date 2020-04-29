April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Skype seminar Thursday to discuss domestic violence

By Gina Agapiou010

The association for the prevention and handling of violence in the family (Spavo) will host a Skype seminar at 6.30pm on Thursday to discuss domestic violence in times of self-isolation.

Spavo’s scientific director and social worker Andri Andronikou will be the speaker.

Those interested in participating in the web seminar should send their personal information to [email protected]

The association launched a free text service on Monday at 99 98 4042 alongside the 1440 hotline where people can report suspected domestic violence cases.

“If it is dangerous for you to talk, send a message,” Spavo posted on Facebook.

The line will be operating 24/7 with specialised professionals in collaboration with Cyprus telecommunication authority (Cyta).



