April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Staff member at Nicosia old people’s home tests positive

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry announced on Wednesday that a coronavirus case was detected in an old people’s home in Nicosia.

The case concerns a staff member at the ‘Panayia Eleousa’ old people’s home in Archangelos, the ministry said.

It added that the epidemiology monitoring unit has briefed the management of the facility of the test results and asked that the person who tested positive be removed. The close contacts of the person also within the old people’s home are being traced.

Instructions have been given for tests to be carried out among all residents and staff and for the disinfection of the premises.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Health minister irritated that two cases had ignored protective measures

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Dentists warn of higher charges

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Credit card use spirals in supermarkets and kiosks

Staff Reporter

Two women arrested for theft

Annette Chrysostomou

Murdered man died of internal bleeding

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Controversial plan to support tourism

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign