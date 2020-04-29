April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: teens attack police trying to stop them playing football

By Nick Theodoulou00

Three police officers were attacked by a group of youngsters as the authorities were attempting to break up a game of football on Wednesday in Limassol.

One of the officers also had her phone stolen, while she was hit in the face, police said.

“There were about 10-15 young people involved and three are currently being held at the [police] station,” police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus Mail.

At least one of the officers was taken to a hospital in Limassol while the events are currently being investigated.

Among the other crimes committed, the police will also pursue the theft of the policewoman’s phone.

The incident occurred in the neighbourhood of Ayios Athanasios.



