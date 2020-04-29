April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it

By CM Reader's View01
It never fails to amaze me the ease with which the British “politically right” are quick to criticise every country in the world and praise the Americans but the moment anyone dares to criticise Britain and America, or in this case their dysfunctional governments, the reaction is one of outrage.

Let’s have some perspective. The British and American governments had 2/3 of January, all of February and 4/5 of March to prepare their health services and people for this. But both Trump and Johnson knew better. We are talking about the richest country in the world and the 5th richest, and two of the most advanced in terms of education, science, medicine and technology in the world. We are talking about the two “gold standards” in health care albeit from a different ideological perspective. We are also talking about the America’s “greatest President in American history” and the “re-incarnation of Churchill” according to their supporters.

Those two governments persuaded their citizens to elect them on a promise that they could both return them to national greatness.

No we did not all vote for them so it’s not fair to criticise all of the British and all of the Americans for the arrogance and incompetence of their governments. However, Mr Dyer’s critique of the preeminent governments of the “Anglosphere” is perfectly justified, whether we like it or not!

GE

Coronavirus: death rates and arrogance



