April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

General deficit up in fourth quarter of 2019

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The general government deficit rose by €104.4m year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019 the statistical service said Wednesday.

On the basis of preliminary data, total revenue was around €2.5bn while total expenditure reached €2.8bn, resulting in a deficit of €277.4m, compared with €173m the precious year.

The main categories of revenue for the period between October and December 2019 were: taxes on production and imports €792.6m (2.5 per cent decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2018), of which net VAT was €471.1m ( down 4.5 per cent, attributed to the payment of tax arrears to the government, from €188m in 2018 to €118m in 2019), taxes on income and wealth €581.8m (2.9 per cent increase), and social contributions €638.3m (25.6 per cent increase). Revenue from the sale of goods and services reached €330m, registering an increase of 33.3 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The main categories of expenditure for the period October-December 2019 were: social transfers €856.6m (up 8.4 per cent on 2018) and compensation of employees (including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants) €877.2m (10 per cent increase). The capital account recorded an expenditure of €234.1m (€204m investment and €30.1m capital transfers) compared with €305.5m in 2018 (€277.5m investment and €28.0m capital transfers) registering a decrease of 23.4 per cent. Intermediate consumption reached €476.8m (52.9 per cent increase).

Increased amounts in specific categories of revenue and expenditure are partly attributed to the implementation of the National Health System as of 01.03.2019.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

