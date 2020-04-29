April 29, 2020

George K. Konstantinou Law Firm awarded mark of excellence

By Press Release07

George K. Konstantinou Law Firm has been awarded the mark excellence in the Corporate INTL’s annual awards 2020.

The law firm has been recognised by the Corporate INTL’s annual awards as one of the leading immigration and real estate law firms of 2020 in Cyprus.

The firm was founded in 1983 by George K. Konstantinou with offices in Limassol. The immigration and real estate department of the firm is well-established and has represented many clients from all over the world who have invested in Cyprus.

The firm provides the whole range of investment immigration services. It is also an authorised provider for the Cyprus Investment Programme.

The fierce competition in the legal sector is giving rise to increasing demand for quality services and lawyers that people can rely on and with whom they can build a long-term business relationship. This represents the firm’s goals when it provides its services.

Moreover, the company has well understood the expanding demand of the market for diversified and specialised legal services in certain sectors and have taken their services to the next level.

The award reflects its hard work and dedication in these fields of law as well as its track record of successful cases.

The George K. Konstantinou Law Firm is also rolling out a new website that provides an online chat platform where potential clients can contact the firm’s legal professionals at any time of the day and receive a brief consultation regarding immigration, real estate, investments in Cyprus as well as contract formations, family law, torts’ law and other sectors. The new website features a simple, modern and user-friendly structure providing easy access to all information.

More information can be found at https://gk-lawfirm.com/



