April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

It’s a boy: British PM Johnson’s fiancee gives birth

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a baby boy, Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Both mother and child are doing well. The boy was born at a London hospital.

Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID which he said had threatened his life. Symonds also had symptoms of COVID but recovered swiftly.

The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

Politicians began sending their congratulations to the couple.

“So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!,” Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter.

Johnson, who refuses to say how many children he has in total, was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and they divorced earlier this year.



Related posts

U.S. deaths surpass Vietnam War toll as Florida readies reopening plan

Reuters News Service

Wednesday, April 29: Coronavirus global update

CyprusMail

Without naming Libya’s Haftar, France says unilateral action won’t solve conflict

Reuters News Service

Greece plans gradual relaxation of lockdown measures

Reuters News Service

France’s blueprint for emerging from coronavirus lockdown

Reuters News Service

Driver who rammed Paris police pledged allegiance to IS

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign