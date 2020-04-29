April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MPs ask for additional discounts from EAC bills

By Gina Agapiou00

The house finance committee is proposing an additional discount on electricity bills until the end of the year to further support people during the pandemic.

MPs decided to send a letter to the director of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) asking it to expand the 10 per cent reduction from bills at least until July, or even December. The committee also suggested the discount be higher than 10 per cent.

The proposal needs to be approved by the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (Cera) and the EAC.

Last month, Cera approved a proposal tabled by the government for the EAC to reduce electricity bills by 10 per cent for two months. The discount excluded VAT and the special levies for renewable energy.

According to the EAC on March 19, the decision would be re-examined before the end of the two months.

The director of the authority, Michalis Komodromos, received backlash from Disy’s leader Averof Neophytou on Tuesday suggesting the EAC had failed to support Cypriots during the pandemic According to Neophytou, the authority was forced by Cera to apply the 10 per cent discount.

The reduction will cost the EAC around €5m per month, which will comes from its cash reserves of some €390m.

The EAC has also reacted to a bill that would see the authority submit part of its surpluses to the state every year, a common practice in the past with for-profit semi-government organisations. The vote on the bill was postponed on Tuesday since both the state and the EAC were still in disagreement.



