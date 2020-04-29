April 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No evidence to suggest foul play after post-mortem on Akamas body

By George Psyllides00
Paphos police HQ

Pathologists on Wednesday found no evidence to indicate foul play during a post-mortem on a decomposed body of a man found in the sea off the Akamas coast the previous day.

Genetic material was collected for identification purposes as the body was too decomposed. Tissue samples were also collected for testing.

The body, thought to belong to a young male, was found by divers in the Ammoudi area of the peninsula.

They had been searching for a man reported missing since mid-March.

His relatives were brought to the scene by police to see if they could recognize the body but to no avail.



