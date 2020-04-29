See New York from a military jet cockpit

April 29, 2020

The U.S. Air Force’s elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy’s Blue Angels, flew over New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to thank first responders, military personnel and essential workers who have been on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



