April 29, 2020

Two women arrested for theft

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos Police have arrested two women, 32 and 23, in connection with attacking police officers and the illegal possession of property.

The arrests took place on Tuesday afternoon after officers went to a Paphos residence to conduct an investigation under a warrant.

When the occupants of the house did not open they forced the front door open.

Upon their entry, one of the two women inside allegedly tried to throw two bags from the balcony but a police officer prevented her from doing so.

During a search of the bags, a large number of watches, jewellery, cameras, mobile phones and other items were found.

Police seized the items and other objects from the house.

When they moved to arrest the women, police say 32-year-old resisted and attacked the officers before she was handcuffed.

Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who is the partner of one of the two women who are suspected of sheltering the two men wanted for the murder of the 20-year-old Syrian in Chlorakas on April 10.



