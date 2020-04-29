Wednesday, April 29: Coronavirus global update

Wednesday- 6.00 : More than 3,138,410 people have been infected across the world and over 217,985 have died but at the same time 955,824 people have recovered.

THE PANDEMIC IN NUMBERS

COUNTRY INFECTED CASES DEATHS DUE TO VIRUS USA 1,035,756 59,266 SPAIN 232,128 23,822 ITALY 201,505 27,359 FRANCE 165,911 23,660 UNITED KINGDOM 161,145 21,678 GERMANY 159,912 6,314 CYPRUS 837 15

7.14 China embassy accuses Australia of petty tricks in coronavirus dispute

China accused Australia of “petty tricks” on Wednesday in an intensifying dispute over Canberra’s push for an international inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the countries.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his proposed inquiry into how the coronavirus developed and spread would not be targeted at China but was needed given COVID-19 had killed more than 200,000 people and shut down much of the global economy.

7.10 Germany reports 1,304 more coronavirus cases, 202 more deaths

Germany on Wednesday reported 1,304 more cases of the novel coronavirus while the number of deaths rose by 202 compared to the previous day, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Europe’s most populous country now has a total of 157,641 confirmed cases and 6,115 deaths, according to the tally.

6.50 Mexico hospitals filling up with coronavirus patients

At least five of Mexico City’s largest private hospitals have filled up with coronavirus patients and have no room for new ones, doctors and hospital workers said on Tuesday, though more than 100 other medical centers have available beds.

The ABC medical center, Medica Sur, Hospital Español and two of the Angeles group of hospitals were no longer receiving patients with COVID-19, the disease transmitted by the novel coronavirus.

5.30 Australia says COVID-19 inquiry is “reasonable”, not targeted at any country

Australia’s calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 is “reasonable” and not targeted at any specific country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

Australian-Chinese bilateral relations have soured in recent weeks after Morrison called for the inquiry into the origins of novel coronavirus.

Morrison insisted his call was not an attempt to criticise China, and while Canberra’s largest trading partner may feel slighted – Australia would continue to press for the review.

3.51 Saudi Arabia’s Q1 budget deficit at about $9 bln

Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit in the first quarter of 2020 stood at 34.107 billion Saudi riyals ($9.07 billion), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Total revenues in the first quarter reached 192.072 billion riyals, down 22% from the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

3.27 Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases vs 6 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for April 28, up from 6 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,858.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 21 on Tuesday from 3 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, fell to 26 from 40 the previous day.

3.15 Mexico’s registers 1,223 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths

Mexico’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 1,223 new known coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00.15 Three U.S. children with COVID-19 have rare inflammatory syndrome

Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuters.

All three – who range in age from 6 months to 8 years – have undergone treatment at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, and all had fever and inflammation of the heart and the gut.

“Right now, we’re at the very beginning of trying to understand what that represents,” Columbia’s Dr. Mark Gorelik told Reuters.

What happened on Tuesday, April 28

EUROPE

The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals rose by 586 to 21,678 as of 1600 GMT on Monday, health secretary Matt Hancock said

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 382, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the total number of people infected since the start of the outbreak topped 200,000

Confirmed cases in Germany rose by 1,144 and the death toll by 163. Total cases stood at 156,337 and the death count at 5,913 * Spain recorded 301 fatalities from the novel coronavirus overnight, down from 331 on the previous day, the health ministry said

The coronavirus death toll in France rose by 367 to 23,660, while the number of confirmed cases was up 1,520 at 129,859, the health ministry said

Turkey’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 92 in the last 24 hours to 2,992, Health Ministry data showed, continuing a downward trend * New coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 6,411, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558

The Netherlands’ number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 171 to 38,416, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 48 new deaths

The Czech Republic has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks as it eases out of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of infection

Slovenia could rack up a general government deficit of 8.1% of GDP due to the economic shock from the pandemic, the government said, after running a small surplus or a balanced budget for the past three years

The Slovak government approved shifting 1.2 billion euros from unspent EU funds to compensate for the coronavirus impact

AMERICAS

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus topped 1 million on Tuesday, having doubled in 18 days, and making up one-third of all infections in the world, according to a Reuters tally

The U.S. Treasury Department will audit every loan for more than $2 million given under the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus fallout, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and that his administration was conducting “serious investigations” into what happened

Trump plans to order U.S. meat processing plants facing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks to stay open to protect the country’s food supply, a senior administration official said

Quebec, the Canadian province hit hardest by the virus outbreak, is set on Tuesday to announce plans for restarting its economy, paving the way for companies like Bombardier Inc to gradually reopen key facilities

Mexico reported 852 new cases and 83 new deaths on Monday

Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by BHP and Glencore, reported 210 cases

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

Mainland China reported 6 new cases for April 27, up from 3 a day earlier, bringing total infections to 82,836

Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 528 more coronavirus infections, the smallest daily rise in almost two weeks, taking the city-state’s tally of cases to 14,951

More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims, a Reuters review of data from 16 of the country’s 34 provinces showed

India was nearing 30,000 coronavirus infections, second only to China in Asia, a steady rise that would make it difficult to lift a nearly six-week lockdown that ends this weekend, health officials and some government leaders said

Thailand reported seven more cases and two new deaths. The country’s cabinet has approved 180 billion baht worth of additional cash handouts to help protect farmers and workers

Malaysian health authorities reported 31 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 5,851

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 71 in the past 24 hours to 5,877, a health ministry spokesman said

Egypt registered 260 new infections of the novel coronavirus and 22 deaths, the highest daily rise in both figures The implementation of a mammoth African free trade agreement will not begin on July 1 as planned

Morocco’s planning agency has revised downward the country’s growth forecast for the second quarter to -6.8% year-on-year from an earlier estimate of -1.8%

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes eased on Tuesday as scientists warned of an increase in U.S. coronavirus deaths if states lifted lockdowns too quickly, while healthcare stocks slumped after a sales warning from Merck

U.S. consumer confidence tumbled to a near six-year low in April

Asian shares dipped into the red, erasing earlier gains, as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally

Japan’s March jobless rate rose to its highest in a year, while job availability slipped to a more than three-year low

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said the deepening impact from the pandemic will worsen going forward and massive job losses are of his particular concern

A recession in Singapore’s economy could be deeper than forecast, its central bank said.





