Bird trapping action in Cyprus disappoints says Birdlife

While the low levels of bird trapping in the British bases show it is possible to tackle illegal activities, the lack of action by the government continues to disappoint, BirdLife Cyprus said on Thursday.
According to an announcement, BirdLife Cyprus’ latest report, on autumn 2019 trapping levels, shows zero trapping activity for the first time at Cape Pyla, a trapping black spot under the jurisdiction of the bases (SBA).
“In contrast, developments in the Republic continue to disappoint, as trapping levels have increased. Big trappers continue more-or-less undisturbed and the Cyprus police anti-poaching unit has been closed down.”
Up until a few years ago, the situation was the complete opposite, the NGO reported, but the SBA results show the problem can be solved given the right approach and the use of all available enforcement tools, while results from the government controlled area demonstrate how easy it is lose ground in the fight.
“Seeing a trapping blackspot like Cape Pyla being transformed into a safe area for birds in a relatively short space of time is encouraging and proof of the effectiveness of the work being done within the SBAs. It is high time that the competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus adopted a similar approach. Reinstating and re-enforcing the Cyprus police anti-poaching unit would be a good start on the road to determined enforcement action against big, organised trappers,” Martin Hellicar, Director of BirdLife Cyprus, said.
Data from BirdLife Cyprus for 2019 show an 89 per cent decrease in trapping levels with mist nests compared to baseline levels from 2002, which is due to the progress achieved within the Dhekelia British base over the last three years.
In contrast, trapping activity increased in autumn 2019 for a second consecutive year within the Republic areas, undermining the progress that had been achieved up until 2017.
“BirdLife Cyprus strongly disagrees with the closure of the Cyprus police anti-poaching unit, especially as it played a key role in tackling large organised trappers, who now continue their operations largely undisturbed,” the NGO stressed.
Bird trapping with mist nets and limesticks is a damaging and non-selective practice that affects over 150 species of birds, mostly migratory. The main killing season is autumn, when the law-breaking trappers are after Blackcaps Sylvia atricapilla to be sold as illegal but highly lucrative ambelopoulia ‘delicacies’.