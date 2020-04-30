April 30, 2020

Body fund confirmed to be that of man missing since March

Annette Chrysostomou
Demetris Antoniou

The body of a man found in a decomposed state along the Akamas coast on Tuesday belongs to Dimitris Antoniou, 28, who had been missing since mid-March.

Pathologists on Wednesday found no evidence to indicate foul play during a post-mortem.

Genetic material was collected for identification purposes as the body was too decomposed to identify him. Tissue samples were also collected for testing.

His relatives were brought to the scene by police to see if they could recognise the body but to no avail.

The results of the genetic material showed the man was Antoniou.

The man had been missing since March 15. He had been in quarantine at his holiday home in Lysos after returning from Bulgaria.

The 28-year-old’s car was found locked near Polis and items of clothing believed to belong to him near the sea area of Kakoskali.

A police helicopter took part in the search, as did members of the civil defence, professional divers, and friends and relatives.



