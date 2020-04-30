April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 79 booked overnight for breaking movement ban

By Annette Chrysostomou00

From 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday police booked 79 motorists and pedestrians for violating the ban on movements,while they carried out 4,727 checks islandwide.

In addition, 745 premises were inspected and two of them booked, one in Larnaca and one in Morphou.

Of the premises, 217 are located in Nicosia, 119 in Limassol, 113 in Larnaca, 192 in Paphos, 63 in the Famagusta region and 51 in the Morphou district.

A total of 1,576 people were checked in Nicosia, 826 in Limassol, 586 in Paphos, 221 around Famagusta and 160 in Morphou.

Traffic police carried out 402 checks and the emergency response unit 29.

 



