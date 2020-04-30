April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Bases to ease measures in line with Republic

By Evie Andreou03

The British Bases on Thursday said they would start easing measures against the coronavirus spread as of next week, in-step with the Republic of Cyprus (RoC).

In a written statement, the bases’ administration announced that following President Nicos Anastasiades’ announcement on Wednesday that Cyprus would begin the phased easing of measures relating to the Covid-19 outbreak from Monday May 4, it confirms it remains in-step with the Cypriot government.

“The drawdown measures in the Bases, like in the Republic of Cyprus, will see the relaxation occur in phases and beginning on Monday,” it said.

It said that the Bases, working in tandem with the Cypriot health ministry and other governmental departments, successfully implemented lockdown measures throughout the SBAs in March and have so far only had nine members of its community test positive for Covid-19, all of whom have now fully recovered.

“As we ease the measures in the battle against Covid-19, it is important that we as an Administration remain in-step with the RoC,” Commander British Forces Cyprus and SBA Administrator Major General Rob Thomson said.

He added that they have been very successful so far in limiting the spread of this virus “and this is not the time to drop our guard.

“We must remain vigilant and continue to respect social distancing and all the movement restriction measures that remain in place.”



Related posts

Coronavirus: Guidelines issued for those going back to work

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Ministry of health says who should wear masks

Nick Theodoulou

Bird trapping action in Cyprus disappoints says Birdlife

Annette Chrysostomou

Police display items believe stolen, call on owners to identify

Annette Chrysostomou

Body found confirmed to be that of man missing since March

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Sports organisations to meet president on Thursday

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign