April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Businesses first to open make large contribution to economy says minister

By George Psyllides00

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said the government aimed for the economy to start recovering by the fourth quarter of the year as he reiterated that the current phase the island was entering was dangerous and extra vigilance was required.

“The aim is to move to recovery because without the economy there cannot be a health system,” Petrides told a news conference on Thursday together with his health and labour colleagues a day after the president announced a relaxation of restrictions starting on May 4.

“If we comply during this second, the most dangerous phase, that needs extra discipline, which perhaps requires us to be more vigilant, then the economy can start recovering in the fourth quarter of the current year and peak in 2021,” he said.

The minister said the roadmap for the gradual lifting of restrictions was based on a comprehensive strategy drafted together with social partners and after thorough and continuous evaluation of the epidemiological data and economic indexes.

The choice of the activities to open first is based on their contribution to GDP, employment, state revenues and the risk of transmission.

“We drafted a roadmap, but I must say this roadmap is indicative,” Petrides said. “It will depend on how successfully we will comply with the rules of operation of the businesses and the economy.”

Petrides said the retail sector contributed over €1bn in added value to the economy, it employs 38,000, or 9.4 per cent of the workforce, and puts some 12 per cent in state coffers.

The minister said he did not expect the sector to go into full swing from the start but if all went well it would be an important sector.

Construction on the other hand employs over 30,000 people or 7.5 per cent of total workforce and contributes over 16 per cent in state revenues.



