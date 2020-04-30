April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Clarifications on education expected Thursday

By Annette Chrysostomou00
President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades is scheduled to meet with teachers unions to discuss the easing of restrictions at 10.15am on Thursday.

Unions Poed, Oltek, Oelmek and education minister Prodromos Prodromou will be present.

In a speech on Wednesday evening, Anastasiades said in order to give priority to the adequate preparation of graduates of secondary schools it was decided that final year students will return to schools from May 11.

Until the full reopening of schools e-learning will continue, he added.

At 2pm, the education minister will give a press conference to announce the details regarding the gradual lifting of restrictive measures.



