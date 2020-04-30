April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus’ fatality rate at 1.8 per cent as of April 28

By Staff Reporter053
Photo: CNA

As of April 28, 15 people had died from Covid-19 in Cyprus, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin released Thursday.

The reported case fatality rate was 1.8 per cent (15 deaths divided by 836 cases).

In total, 20 people had died with Covid-19 until that date, of which 15 were from Covid-19 as the underlying cause of death.

The mortality rate was 2.3 per 100,000 population. The population in the south is taken as 900,000. Alternatively,

The median age of all deaths was 76 years, while the median time from date of sampling to death was 7 days.

In total, 164 positive cases out of 836 (or 19.6 per cent) received hospital care, and 116 patients (70.7 per cent) had been discharged from the hospital. The median age of hospitalised patients was 62 years.

Overall, 31 cases (18.9 per cent of all hospitalised patients) have been admitted to ICU, of which six were still in ICU as of April 28.

A total of 26 ICU patients (83.9 per cent of all ICU patients) have been intubated, of which four were still intubated.

The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 66 years; the number of cases in ICU was 0.7 per 100,000 population.

By April 28, 53,120 tests had been carried out.



Staff Reporter

