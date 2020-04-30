April 30, 2020

Coronavirus: education ministry to meet parents and unions in coming days

By Annette Chrysostomou
Prodromos Prodromou

The education ministry will have meetings with parents and unions over the next few days to discuss details regarding the return of students to school, starting from this Friday, education minister Prodromos Prodromou and teachers unions announced after they had a meeting on Thursday.

Head of primary school teachers union Poed Filios Fylactou said the meeting in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades was constructive and useful.

The most important thing is that there will be a dialogue between the unions and the ministry about how and when the children will go back to school, he said.

“There is a plan for the return to happen as soon as possible, always keeping in mind safety,” he said, adding a date for the return of elementary school children has not been set.

Head of secondary school union Costas Hadjisavvas said the union expressed its strong concerns related to health issues during the meeting.

During the meeting it was clarified that distance learning for the secondary education students will continue, and more will be discussed at a further meeting with the minister, which will probably be held on Monday.

“We have asked a lot of questions and what has been concluded is that we are entering into a dialogue to discuss all the details. There is no commitment, no decision, but we demanded an intensive dialogue to discuss all the details concerning the final year students and the Pancyprian examinations “, he noted.

Prodromou, at a press conference after the meeting, confirmed that only students who are in the third class of lyceum and technical schools and who will have final exams will start school on May 11, while the rest will continue with e-learning.

“The goal is to have the Pancyprian exams and the Apolitirio, which is not only needed for entry to universities but also accompanies the children for life,” Prodromou commented.



