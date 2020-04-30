Coronavirus: FACTBOX – additional details on relaxations

The strategy to lift the restrictions and restart the economy has been divided into four phases which will be adjusted accordingly depending on the epidemiological data:

Phase 1: May 4 to May 20, 2020

– Construction sector and all parallel activities

– Retail trade- reopening shops apart from those in malls. Days and hours will be set by the labour and health ministries

– Open markets, street vendors

– Cruise ship refuelling without disembarkation of passengers or crew replacement

– Crew replacement for commercial vessels and transportation of private boats to licenced areas for mooring, maintenance and repair

– Lyceums- public and private school graduates from May 11.

– Scheduled surgeries will take place based on limits set by the health ministry.

– Dental centres – those that remain closes since the April 23 decree

– Use of open sports facilities only by athletes included on a list of the Olympic committee. The use of changing rooms, gyms, and other closed installations is banned

– Team sports training from May 18 in open areas without using changing rooms, gyms, and other closed spaces

– Tourist and travel agents

– Car washes

– Public transport capacities raised to 50 per cent

– Full operation of the civil service and the broader public sector

Movement measures

– 3 SMS per day while the curfew starts at 10pm and ends at 6am.

– Exercising in open area is allowed for up to two people – walking, tennis, swimming at sea and not in public and private swimming pools, cycling, etc. walkways inside parks will be open only for exercise, up to two people, and gatherings are banned. Underage children of parents who are exercising are exempted

Places of worship

– individual prayer in places of worship is allowed provided there are only 10 people at a time inside.

Phase 2: May 21- June 8

– hair and beauty salons

– restaurants but only in outside areas

– Libraries – June 1

– Museums, archaeological and historic venues – June 1

– betting shops – June 1

– Full operation of ports with the exemption of passenger disembarkation

Movement measures

– All restrictions are lifted on May 21, no SMS needed

– Gatherings of up to 10 people allowed

– Church and other religious services allowed from June 1 provided hygiene protocols are strictly adhered to. The same measures will apply for weddings, christenings, and funerals

– Free movement in parks, play areas outside, squares, marinas, etc, provided the people gathered do not exceed 10

– curfew lifted

Phase 3: June 9 – July 13

– Malls

– Airports/airlines gradually and conditionally

– Ports, cruise ship servicing

– Restaurants, service in closed and open areas

– Hotels

– Beaches, on condition that safety distance will be kept

– Open air cinemas and theatres

– Gyms

– Sporting leagues without spectators

– University summer classes

Phase 4: July 14

– Theatres and cinemas

– Festivals and concerts

– Casino

– Play areas in closed and open areas

It is stressed that the resumption of activities will be based on guidelines and protocols. For large gatherings in particular, the restriction of the number of people will be defined at a later stage.





