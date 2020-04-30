April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Guidelines issued for those going back to work

By Evie Andreou00

The health and labour ministries have issued a series of guidelines for protective measures for the workers expected to get back to return to work during the first and second phases of the gradual relaxations of measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The guides are (in Greek only):

1. Instructions for dealing with corona issues (SARS-CoV-2) in workplaces

2. Guide on general protection, instructions in the workplace under coronavirus conditions – General guidelines for businesses, except the health care sector

3. General Instructions for the protection of employers in businesses

4. Precautions against the spread of Covid-19 for managers of food and beverage business managers

5. Take away / delivery Covid-19

6. Precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19 for those running stalls in markets

7. Instructions for the protective measures that small retail companies must take

8. Guide on safety and health in construction sites

9. Covid-19 prevention guidelines in schools

The guides can be found at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/info.html



Related posts

Coronavirus: Ministry of health says who should wear masks

Nick Theodoulou

Bird trapping action in Cyprus disappoints says Birdlife

Annette Chrysostomou

Police display items believe stolen, call on owners to identify

Annette Chrysostomou

Body found confirmed to be that of man missing since March

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Sports organisations to meet president on Thursday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 79 booked overnight for breaking movement ban

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign