April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: plan to help local farmers sell produce online

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The ministry of agriculture is collaborating with the ministry of innovation to implement an electronic platform for fresh local produce that will enable customers to buy produce directly from farmers.

In an announcement published on Wednesday, the ministry of agriculture said the platform will offer the producers the chance to display their products free of charge for a limited amount of time with the possibility of extending the period following the payment of a fee.

A government committee will be established in order to ensure that the products comply with the necessary health and safety standards, the announcement said.

“The role of local action groups in this effort is very important, as it ensures that local farms continue to operate and grow in a sustainable way.

“At the same time, the assistance provided by agricultural organisations to farmers will be equally important, as it will give them guidance and support during the transition to an online market, so they can familiarise themselves with a new way of marketing their products.”

The ministry of agriculture call and the farmers and companies interested in the plan to contact its representative Marios Adamides at 2408328 or via email at [email protected], or the representative of the ministry of innovation Marios Giorgoudi at 22205050 or via email at [email protected].

 



