April 30, 2020

Coronavirus: Seven new cases announced on Thursday (Update 1)

The health ministry announced  7 new coronavirus cases on Thursday evening. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections to 850.

The new cases were identified from 2,454 tests.

Virologist Dr Leontion Kostrikis, announcing the cases said four of the new cases were identified as part of 195 tests from contacts of previously confirmed cases, a person who came from abroad tested positive, and another person who was tested at their own initiative. Out of the targeted testing of state health professionals one person tested positive.

Since April 11, a number of 17,907 tests were completed out of the 20,000 targetted testing of front-line professionals.

The highest number of cases recorded this week was 15 new cases on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, president Nicos Anastasiades announced the relaxation of the restrictive measures starting May 4, following the reduced number of reported daily cases.

The highest amount of cases since the pandemic’s outbreak was recorded on April 1 on the island with 58 new infections.

Authorities in the north did not report any new Covid-19 cases since April 20.



