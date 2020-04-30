April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Sports organisations to meet president on Thursday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A meeting with sports organisations in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades and education minister Prodromos Prodromou will be held at 11.30am at the presidential palace.

The meeting is expected to be attended by representatives of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, the Football Association, the Olympic Youth Association, the Footballers Association and the advisor to the President on sports Foivos Zachariades.

Athletes included in a list by the Cyprus Olympic Committee will be allowed to use open installations from May 4 and from May 18 team training will also be allowed based on protocols, Anastasiades announced on Wednesday. The use of changing rooms is banned.

Exercising outside will also be allowed as long as no more than two people are together.

However, parks, playgrounds and other open spaces remain closed.

 



