April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

HIO to submit proposal for proceeding with second phase of Gesy in June

By Gina Agapiou00

The board of the health insurance organisation (HIO) on Thursday suggested to the health minister to start covering inpatient care from June 1 despite the three-month postponement of the second phase of the national health scheme Gesy due to the effects of the coronavirus.

The HIO acknowledged that under the current circumstances it was not possible to implement the second phase in its entirety, but taking into account the needs and concerns of society, it said it was submitting a proposal o start providing inpatient health care services from June 1, 2020.

More information will be provided in the following days on the inclusion of other services related to the second phase, the HIO said.

Due to the pandemic and the financial implications to the organisation, the second phase of the scheme, planned to start on June 1, was postponed.

According to Gesy’s website, the second and final stage of the scheme includes apart from impatient healthcare and services, the introduction of “services offered by allied health professionals (clinical dieticians, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, physiotherapists, and clinical psychologists), nurses and midwifes, the accident and emergency departments, ambulance services, dentists, palliative healthcare services and medical rehabilitation services.”



